Indo Rama Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.74 crore, down 19.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.74 crore in December 2022 down 19.69% from Rs. 1,058.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.08 crore in December 2022 down 167.17% from Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.23 crore in December 2022 down 141.21% from Rs. 97.62 crore in December 2021.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 52.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -36.69% over the last 12 months.