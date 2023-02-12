English
    Indo Rama Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.74 crore, down 19.69% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 849.74 crore in December 2022 down 19.69% from Rs. 1,058.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.08 crore in December 2022 down 167.17% from Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.23 crore in December 2022 down 141.21% from Rs. 97.62 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations849.741,078.041,058.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations849.741,078.041,058.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials633.62825.53805.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.6046.4410.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.16-3.54-55.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.1428.3124.90
    Depreciation7.587.857.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.15177.97178.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.19-4.5286.57
    Other Income0.3819.363.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.8114.8489.85
    Interest16.2712.3919.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.082.4570.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-64.082.4570.39
    Tax-----25.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.082.4595.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.082.4595.40
    Equity Share Capital261.11261.11261.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.450.093.65
    Diluted EPS-2.450.093.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.450.093.65
    Diluted EPS-2.450.093.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited