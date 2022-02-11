Indo Rama Synth Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.04 crore, up 71.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.04 crore in December 2021 up 71.17% from Rs. 618.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2021 up 25.25% from Rs. 76.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.62 crore in December 2021 up 117.42% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2020.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.92 in December 2020.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 82.45 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.41% returns over the last 6 months and 152.14% over the last 12 months.