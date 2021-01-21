MARKET NEWS

Indo Rama Synth Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 618.14 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 618.14 crore in December 2020 up 14.15% from Rs. 541.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.17 crore in December 2020 up 139.65% from Rs. 192.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2020 up 5443.21% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.36 in December 2019.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 37.75 on January 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 136.68% returns over the last 6 months and 56.64% over the last 12 months.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations618.14471.68541.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations618.14471.68541.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials402.22349.33477.39
Purchase of Traded Goods0.201.32--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.18-11.1129.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.8025.0722.20
Depreciation8.738.7621.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses125.24118.4012.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.77-20.09-21.21
Other Income0.4011.230.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.17-8.86-20.73
Interest15.1016.9319.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.07-25.79-40.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.07-25.79-40.13
Tax-55.10-11.82152.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.17-13.97-192.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.17-13.97-192.13
Equity Share Capital261.11261.11261.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.92-0.54-7.36
Diluted EPS2.92-0.54-7.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.92-0.54-7.36
Diluted EPS2.92-0.54-7.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Rama Synth #Indo Rama Synthetics (India) #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

