Indo Rama Synth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 508.22 crore, down 3.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 508.22 crore in December 2018 down 3.06% from Rs. 524.27 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2018 down 107.76% from Rs. 19.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2018 down 204.41% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2017.
Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 34.20 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 46.15% returns over the last 6 months and -12.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|508.22
|394.41
|524.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|508.22
|394.41
|524.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|382.73
|383.25
|386.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.74
|27.64
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|47.19
|-115.12
|7.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.65
|19.05
|23.81
|Depreciation
|20.48
|21.58
|20.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.00
|74.10
|94.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.57
|-16.09
|-9.39
|Other Income
|1.55
|1.18
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.02
|-14.91
|-8.57
|Interest
|33.95
|32.40
|23.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-66.97
|-47.31
|-31.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-66.97
|-47.31
|-29.37
|Tax
|-27.06
|-14.69
|-10.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.91
|-32.62
|-19.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.91
|-32.62
|-19.21
|Equity Share Capital
|160.91
|159.31
|151.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-2.08
|-1.27
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-2.08
|-1.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|-2.08
|-1.27
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|-2.08
|-1.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited