Indo Rama Synth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 508.22 crore, down 3.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.22 crore in December 2018 down 3.06% from Rs. 524.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2018 down 107.76% from Rs. 19.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2018 down 204.41% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2017.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 34.20 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 46.15% returns over the last 6 months and -12.76% over the last 12 months.