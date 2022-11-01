Indo Rama Synth Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,136.61 crore, up 14.54% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,136.61 crore in September 2022 up 14.54% from Rs. 992.30 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 down 97.82% from Rs. 52.31 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in September 2022 down 57.1% from Rs. 49.72 crore in September 2021.
Indo Rama Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2021.
|Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 59.70 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.26% returns over the last 6 months and 21.34% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,136.61
|1,178.62
|992.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,136.61
|1,178.62
|992.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|825.53
|829.43
|764.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|97.13
|57.67
|16.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.44
|--
|-31.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.36
|30.10
|28.47
|Depreciation
|7.94
|8.14
|7.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|179.18
|202.89
|166.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.97
|50.39
|40.08
|Other Income
|19.36
|0.51
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.39
|50.90
|42.05
|Interest
|12.41
|10.78
|14.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.98
|40.12
|27.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.98
|40.12
|27.43
|Tax
|-0.16
|1.51
|-24.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.14
|38.61
|52.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.14
|38.61
|52.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.14
|38.61
|52.31
|Equity Share Capital
|261.11
|261.11
|261.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|1.48
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|1.48
|2.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|1.48
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|1.48
|2.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited