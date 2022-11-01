Indo Rama Synth Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,136.61 crore, up 14.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,136.61 crore in September 2022 up 14.54% from Rs. 992.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 down 97.82% from Rs. 52.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in September 2022 down 57.1% from Rs. 49.72 crore in September 2021.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2021.