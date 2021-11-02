Indo Rama Synth Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 992.30 crore, up 108.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 992.30 crore in September 2021 up 108.44% from Rs. 476.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.31 crore in September 2021 up 478.78% from Rs. 13.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.72 crore in September 2021 up 82766.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2020.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 49.20 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.42% returns over the last 6 months and 118.67% over the last 12 months.