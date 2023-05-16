English
    Indo Rama Synth Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 880.01 crore, down 29.7% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 880.01 crore in March 2023 down 29.7% from Rs. 1,251.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 98.49% from Rs. 107.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.84 crore in March 2023 down 78.47% from Rs. 129.33 crore in March 2022.

    Indo Rama Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.10 in March 2022.

    Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 45.20 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.52% returns over the last 6 months and -35.15% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations880.01889.681,251.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations880.01889.681,251.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials736.80633.62807.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.64121.7751.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-99.40-10.1850.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7127.1828.32
    Depreciation7.637.648.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.45159.67185.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.18-50.02120.44
    Other Income5.030.380.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.21-49.64121.17
    Interest20.1016.2914.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.11-65.93107.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.11-65.93107.17
    Tax-1.51--0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.62-65.93107.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.62-65.93107.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.62-65.93107.13
    Equity Share Capital261.11261.11261.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-2.534.10
    Diluted EPS0.06-2.534.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-2.534.10
    Diluted EPS0.06-2.534.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
