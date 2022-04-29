Indo Rama Synth Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,251.71 crore, up 51.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,251.71 crore in March 2022 up 51.1% from Rs. 828.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.13 crore in March 2022 down 16.73% from Rs. 128.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.33 crore in March 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 108.85 crore in March 2021.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.93 in March 2021.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 79.10 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.45% returns over the last 6 months and 111.78% over the last 12 months.