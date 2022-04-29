 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Rama Synth Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,251.71 crore, up 51.1% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,251.71 crore in March 2022 up 51.1% from Rs. 828.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.13 crore in March 2022 down 16.73% from Rs. 128.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.33 crore in March 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 108.85 crore in March 2021.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.93 in March 2021.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 79.10 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.45% returns over the last 6 months and 111.78% over the last 12 months.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,251.71 1,099.16 828.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,251.71 1,099.16 828.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 807.13 805.92 622.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.53 55.99 13.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 50.17 -61.51 -75.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.32 24.91 25.86
Depreciation 8.16 7.80 7.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 185.96 179.26 141.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.44 86.79 93.42
Other Income 0.73 3.31 7.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.17 90.10 100.96
Interest 14.00 19.57 15.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 107.17 70.53 85.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.17 70.53 85.58
Tax 0.04 -24.87 -43.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.13 95.40 128.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.13 95.40 128.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.13 95.40 128.65
Equity Share Capital 261.11 261.11 261.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 3.65 4.93
Diluted EPS 4.10 3.65 4.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 3.65 4.93
Diluted EPS 4.10 3.65 4.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
