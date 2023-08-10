Indo Rama Synth Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 769.62 crore, down 34.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 769.62 crore in June 2023 down 34.7% from Rs. 1,178.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.18 crore in June 2023 down 242.92% from Rs. 38.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.36 crore in June 2023 down 139.57% from Rs. 59.04 crore in June 2022.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 45.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.