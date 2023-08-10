English
    Indo Rama Synth Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 769.62 crore, down 34.7% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 769.62 crore in June 2023 down 34.7% from Rs. 1,178.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.18 crore in June 2023 down 242.92% from Rs. 38.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.36 crore in June 2023 down 139.57% from Rs. 59.04 crore in June 2022.

    Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 45.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations769.62880.011,178.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations769.62880.011,178.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials627.50736.80829.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.9027.6457.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.40-99.40--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.3528.7130.10
    Depreciation8.317.638.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.21163.45202.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.2515.1850.39
    Other Income0.585.030.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.6720.2150.90
    Interest23.5120.1010.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-55.180.1140.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-55.180.1140.12
    Tax---1.511.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-55.181.6238.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-55.181.6238.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-55.181.6238.61
    Equity Share Capital261.11261.11261.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.110.061.48
    Diluted EPS-2.110.061.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.110.061.48
    Diluted EPS-2.110.061.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

