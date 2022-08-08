 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Rama Synth Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,178.62 crore, up 69.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,178.62 crore in June 2022 up 69.61% from Rs. 694.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.61 crore in June 2022 up 171.52% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.04 crore in June 2022 up 65.66% from Rs. 35.64 crore in June 2021.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 62.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.57% returns over the last 6 months and 13.32% over the last 12 months.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,178.62 1,251.71 694.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,178.62 1,251.71 694.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 829.43 807.13 483.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.67 51.53 41.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 50.17 -16.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.10 28.32 26.02
Depreciation 8.14 8.16 7.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.89 185.96 125.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.39 120.44 27.61
Other Income 0.51 0.73 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.90 121.17 28.01
Interest 10.78 14.00 13.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.12 107.17 14.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.12 107.17 14.31
Tax 1.51 0.04 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.61 107.13 14.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.61 107.13 14.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.61 107.13 14.22
Equity Share Capital 261.11 261.11 261.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 4.10 0.54
Diluted EPS 1.48 4.10 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 4.10 0.54
Diluted EPS 1.48 4.10 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
