Indo Rama Synth Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,178.62 crore, up 69.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,178.62 crore in June 2022 up 69.61% from Rs. 694.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.61 crore in June 2022 up 171.52% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.04 crore in June 2022 up 65.66% from Rs. 35.64 crore in June 2021.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2021.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 62.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.57% returns over the last 6 months and 13.32% over the last 12 months.