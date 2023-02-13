Indo Rama Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 889.68 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 889.68 crore in December 2022 down 19.06% from Rs. 1,099.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.93 crore in December 2022 down 169.11% from Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2022 down 142.9% from Rs. 97.90 crore in December 2021.