Indo Rama Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 889.68 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 889.68 crore in December 2022 down 19.06% from Rs. 1,099.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.93 crore in December 2022 down 169.11% from Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2022 down 142.9% from Rs. 97.90 crore in December 2021.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 889.68 1,136.61 1,099.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 889.68 1,136.61 1,099.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 633.62 825.53 805.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.77 97.13 55.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.18 4.44 -61.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.18 28.36 24.91
Depreciation 7.64 7.94 7.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.67 179.18 179.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.02 -5.97 86.79
Other Income 0.38 19.36 3.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.64 13.39 90.10
Interest 16.29 12.41 19.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -65.93 0.98 70.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -65.93 0.98 70.53
Tax -- -0.16 -24.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -65.93 1.14 95.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -65.93 1.14 95.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -65.93 1.14 95.40
Equity Share Capital 261.11 261.11 261.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.53 0.04 3.65
Diluted EPS -2.53 0.04 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.53 0.04 3.65
Diluted EPS -2.53 0.04 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited