    Indo Rama Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 889.68 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 889.68 crore in December 2022 down 19.06% from Rs. 1,099.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.93 crore in December 2022 down 169.11% from Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2022 down 142.9% from Rs. 97.90 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations889.681,136.611,099.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations889.681,136.611,099.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials633.62825.53805.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods121.7797.1355.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.184.44-61.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.1828.3624.91
    Depreciation7.647.947.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.67179.18179.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.02-5.9786.79
    Other Income0.3819.363.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.6413.3990.10
    Interest16.2912.4119.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-65.930.9870.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-65.930.9870.53
    Tax---0.16-24.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-65.931.1495.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-65.931.1495.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-65.931.1495.40
    Equity Share Capital261.11261.11261.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.530.043.65
    Diluted EPS-2.530.043.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.530.043.65
    Diluted EPS-2.530.043.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
