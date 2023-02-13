Indo Rama Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 889.68 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y
February 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 889.68 crore in December 2022 down 19.06% from Rs. 1,099.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 65.93 crore in December 2022 down 169.11% from Rs. 95.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2022 down 142.9% from Rs. 97.90 crore in December 2021.
Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 52.20 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -36.69% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|889.68
|1,136.61
|1,099.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|889.68
|1,136.61
|1,099.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|633.62
|825.53
|805.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|121.77
|97.13
|55.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.18
|4.44
|-61.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.18
|28.36
|24.91
|Depreciation
|7.64
|7.94
|7.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|159.67
|179.18
|179.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.02
|-5.97
|86.79
|Other Income
|0.38
|19.36
|3.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.64
|13.39
|90.10
|Interest
|16.29
|12.41
|19.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-65.93
|0.98
|70.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-65.93
|0.98
|70.53
|Tax
|--
|-0.16
|-24.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-65.93
|1.14
|95.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-65.93
|1.14
|95.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-65.93
|1.14
|95.40
|Equity Share Capital
|261.11
|261.11
|261.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|0.04
|3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|0.04
|3.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|0.04
|3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|0.04
|3.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited