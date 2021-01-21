Indo Rama Synth Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 619.82 crore, up 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.82 crore in December 2020 up 14.46% from Rs. 541.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.17 crore in December 2020 up 139.6% from Rs. 192.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2020 up 7260.66% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Indo Rama Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.37 in December 2019.

Indo Rama Synth shares closed at 37.70 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 137.85% returns over the last 6 months and 55.46% over the last 12 months.