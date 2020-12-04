Indo-National Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 113.02 Crore, Up 21.82% Y-O-Y
Dec 4, 2020 / 10:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 113.02 crore in September 2020 up 21.82% from Rs. 92.77 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2020 up 35.69% from Rs. 8.69 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.17 crore in September 2020 up 24.88% from Rs. 14.55 crore in September 2019.
Indo-National EPS has increased to Rs. 31.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 23.16 in September 2019.
Indo-National shares closed at 665.35 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.37% returns over the last 6 months and 31.38% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-National
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|113.02
|72.75
|92.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|113.02
|72.75
|92.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.69
|15.78
|34.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.52
|10.83
|32.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.15
|14.39
|-7.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.01
|11.57
|11.78
|Depreciation
|1.33
|1.30
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.00
|14.59
|12.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.61
|4.28
|8.32
|Other Income
|5.23
|4.43
|4.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.84
|8.71
|13.16
|Interest
|1.05
|1.03
|1.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.79
|7.68
|11.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.79
|7.68
|11.72
|Tax
|4.00
|2.00
|3.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.79
|5.68
|8.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.79
|5.68
|8.69
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.43
|15.16
|23.16
|Diluted EPS
|31.43
|15.16
|23.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.43
|15.16
|23.16
|Diluted EPS
|31.43
|15.16
|23.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited