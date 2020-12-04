Indo-National Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 113.02 Crore, Up 21.82% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.02 crore in September 2020 up 21.82% from Rs. 92.77 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2020 up 35.69% from Rs. 8.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.17 crore in September 2020 up 24.88% from Rs. 14.55 crore in September 2019.

Indo-National EPS has increased to Rs. 31.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 23.16 in September 2019.

Indo-National shares closed at 665.35 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.37% returns over the last 6 months and 31.38% over the last 12 months.