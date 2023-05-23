English
    Indo-National Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.90 crore, up 17.44% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.90 crore in March 2023 up 17.44% from Rs. 80.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 up 53.9% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 110.71% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2022.

    Indo-National shares closed at 379.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.

    Indo-National
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.90109.9380.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.90109.9380.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.2840.9228.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.4420.0126.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.4111.90-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8414.0413.50
    Depreciation3.013.501.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4219.0420.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.490.52-8.57
    Other Income2.031.262.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.471.78-6.46
    Interest0.620.700.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.091.08-6.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.091.08-6.74
    Tax-0.750.30-1.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.340.78-5.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.340.78-5.08
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.121.04-6.77
    Diluted EPS-3.121.04-6.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.121.04-6.77
    Diluted EPS-3.121.04-6.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

