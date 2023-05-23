Indo-National Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.90 crore, up 17.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.90 crore in March 2023 up 17.44% from Rs. 80.81 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 up 53.9% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 110.71% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2022.
Indo-National shares closed at 379.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-National
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.90
|109.93
|80.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.90
|109.93
|80.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.28
|40.92
|28.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.44
|20.01
|26.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.41
|11.90
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.84
|14.04
|13.50
|Depreciation
|3.01
|3.50
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.42
|19.04
|20.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.49
|0.52
|-8.57
|Other Income
|2.03
|1.26
|2.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.47
|1.78
|-6.46
|Interest
|0.62
|0.70
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.09
|1.08
|-6.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.09
|1.08
|-6.74
|Tax
|-0.75
|0.30
|-1.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.34
|0.78
|-5.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.34
|0.78
|-5.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.12
|1.04
|-6.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.12
|1.04
|-6.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.12
|1.04
|-6.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.12
|1.04
|-6.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited