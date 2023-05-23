Indo-National Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.90 crore, up 17.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.90 crore in March 2023 up 17.44% from Rs. 80.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 up 53.9% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 110.71% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2022.

Indo-National shares closed at 379.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.