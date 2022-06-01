Indo-National Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore in March 2022 down 11.97% from Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022 down 185.18% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2022 down 148.46% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2021.
Indo-National shares closed at 367.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo-National
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.81
|103.61
|91.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.81
|103.61
|91.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.08
|45.67
|45.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.36
|32.68
|15.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|-11.54
|-9.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.50
|14.11
|13.42
|Depreciation
|1.42
|1.61
|1.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.21
|22.68
|21.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.57
|-1.60
|3.46
|Other Income
|2.11
|3.76
|5.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.46
|2.16
|9.05
|Interest
|0.28
|0.85
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.74
|1.32
|8.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.74
|1.32
|8.17
|Tax
|-1.66
|0.37
|2.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.08
|0.95
|5.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.08
|0.95
|5.96
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.77
|1.26
|15.90
|Diluted EPS
|-6.77
|1.26
|15.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.77
|1.26
|15.90
|Diluted EPS
|-6.77
|1.26
|15.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited