Indo-National Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore in March 2022 down 11.97% from Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022 down 185.18% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2022 down 148.46% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2021.

Indo-National shares closed at 367.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.

Indo-National
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.81 103.61 91.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.81 103.61 91.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.08 45.67 45.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.36 32.68 15.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.18 -11.54 -9.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.50 14.11 13.42
Depreciation 1.42 1.61 1.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.21 22.68 21.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.57 -1.60 3.46
Other Income 2.11 3.76 5.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.46 2.16 9.05
Interest 0.28 0.85 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.74 1.32 8.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.74 1.32 8.17
Tax -1.66 0.37 2.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.08 0.95 5.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.08 0.95 5.96
Equity Share Capital 3.75 3.75 3.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.77 1.26 15.90
Diluted EPS -6.77 1.26 15.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.77 1.26 15.90
Diluted EPS -6.77 1.26 15.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

