Indo-National Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore in March 2022 down 11.97% from Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022 down 185.18% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2022 down 148.46% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2021.

Indo-National shares closed at 367.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.