    Indo-National Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore, down 11.97% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.81 crore in March 2022 down 11.97% from Rs. 91.80 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022 down 185.18% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2022 down 148.46% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2021.

    Indo-National shares closed at 367.15 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.

    Indo-National
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.81103.6191.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.81103.6191.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.0845.6745.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.3632.6815.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-11.54-9.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5014.1113.42
    Depreciation1.421.611.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.2122.6821.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.57-1.603.46
    Other Income2.113.765.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.462.169.05
    Interest0.280.850.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.741.328.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.741.328.17
    Tax-1.660.372.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.080.955.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.080.955.96
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.771.2615.90
    Diluted EPS-6.771.2615.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.771.2615.90
    Diluted EPS-6.771.2615.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:46 am
