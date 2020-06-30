Indo-National Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.51 crore, down 10.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.51 crore in March 2020 down 10.26% from Rs. 66.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.82 crore in March 2020 down 712.37% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2020 up 17.65% from Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019.

Indo-National shares closed at 534.20 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.17% returns over the last 6 months and 16.16% over the last 12 months.