Indo-National Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.51 crore, down 10.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.51 crore in March 2020 down 10.26% from Rs. 66.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.82 crore in March 2020 down 712.37% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2020 up 17.65% from Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019.
Indo-National shares closed at 534.20 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.17% returns over the last 6 months and 16.16% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-National
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.51
|96.78
|66.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.51
|96.78
|66.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.05
|33.34
|21.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.05
|20.74
|23.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.42
|8.15
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.41
|12.65
|9.16
|Depreciation
|1.42
|1.42
|1.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.87
|13.86
|10.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.14
|6.61
|0.90
|Other Income
|4.84
|4.71
|4.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.98
|11.32
|5.66
|Interest
|1.46
|1.55
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.53
|9.77
|4.17
|Exceptional Items
|-29.23
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.70
|9.77
|4.17
|Tax
|-5.88
|2.75
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.82
|7.02
|2.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.82
|7.02
|2.91
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.52
|18.72
|7.76
|Diluted EPS
|-47.52
|18.72
|7.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.52
|18.72
|7.76
|Diluted EPS
|-47.52
|18.72
|7.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am