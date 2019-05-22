Indo-National Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore in March 2019 up 4.01% from Rs. 63.76 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2019 down 57.2% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019 down 37.91% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2018.
Indo-National EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 18.13 in March 2018.
Indo-National shares closed at 500.10 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.83% returns over the last 6 months and -35.88% over the last 12 months.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
|
|Indo-National
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.32
|89.40
|63.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.32
|89.40
|63.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.52
|37.19
|26.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.72
|27.86
|13.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.52
|-3.83
|-1.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.16
|10.36
|9.54
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.49
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.06
|12.34
|8.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|3.99
|4.36
|Other Income
|4.76
|4.85
|5.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.66
|8.84
|9.96
|Interest
|1.50
|1.20
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.17
|7.64
|9.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.17
|7.64
|9.13
|Tax
|1.26
|2.45
|2.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.91
|5.19
|6.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.91
|5.19
|6.80
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.76
|13.84
|18.13
|Diluted EPS
|7.76
|13.84
|18.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.76
|13.84
|18.13
|Diluted EPS
|7.76
|13.84
|18.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited