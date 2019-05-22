Indo-National Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore in March 2019 up 4.01% from Rs. 63.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2019 down 57.2% from Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019 down 37.91% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2018.

Indo-National EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 18.13 in March 2018.

Indo-National shares closed at 500.10 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.83% returns over the last 6 months and -35.88% over the last 12 months.