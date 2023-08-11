Indo-National Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore, up 14.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore in June 2023 up 14.28% from Rs. 92.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 8.35% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2023 up 16.27% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

Indo-National EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2022.

Indo-National shares closed at 431.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.68% returns over the last 6 months and 22.10% over the last 12 months.