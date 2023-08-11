English
    Indo-National Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore, up 14.28% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.44 crore in June 2023 up 14.28% from Rs. 92.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 8.35% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2023 up 16.27% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

    Indo-National EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2022.

    Indo-National shares closed at 431.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.68% returns over the last 6 months and 22.10% over the last 12 months.

    Indo-National
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.4494.9092.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.4494.9092.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.1629.2833.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.1027.4425.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.375.412.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.2715.8413.11
    Depreciation2.083.011.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5818.4214.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.62-4.490.39
    Other Income1.232.031.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.85-2.471.63
    Interest0.760.620.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.09-3.091.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.09-3.091.03
    Tax0.28-0.750.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.81-2.340.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.81-2.340.74
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.07-3.120.99
    Diluted EPS1.07-3.120.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.07-3.120.99
    Diluted EPS1.07-3.120.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

