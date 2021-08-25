Indo-National Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore, up 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore in June 2021 up 3.32% from Rs. 72.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021 down 21.21% from Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2021 down 18.58% from Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2020.

Indo-National EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.16 in June 2020.

Indo-National shares closed at 950.45 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.50% returns over the last 6 months and 63.84% over the last 12 months.