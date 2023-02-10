Indo-National Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.93 crore, up 6.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.93 crore in December 2022 up 6.1% from Rs. 103.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 17.29% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2022 up 40.05% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021.