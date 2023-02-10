Indo-National Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.93 crore, up 6.1% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.93 crore in December 2022 up 6.1% from Rs. 103.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 17.29% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2022 up 40.05% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021.
Indo-National EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2021.
Indo-National shares closed at 368.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-National
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.93
|107.71
|103.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.93
|107.71
|103.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.92
|44.44
|45.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.01
|32.15
|32.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.90
|-3.46
|-11.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.04
|14.16
|14.11
|Depreciation
|3.50
|1.82
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.04
|17.06
|22.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|1.53
|-1.60
|Other Income
|1.26
|1.42
|3.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.78
|2.95
|2.16
|Interest
|0.70
|0.47
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.08
|2.48
|1.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.08
|2.48
|1.32
|Tax
|0.30
|0.66
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.78
|1.82
|0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.78
|1.82
|0.95
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|2.42
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|2.42
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|2.42
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|2.42
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited