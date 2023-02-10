English
    Indo-National Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.93 crore, up 6.1% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.93 crore in December 2022 up 6.1% from Rs. 103.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 17.29% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2022 up 40.05% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021.

    Indo-National
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.93107.71103.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.93107.71103.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.9244.4445.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.0132.1532.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.90-3.46-11.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0414.1614.11
    Depreciation3.501.821.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0417.0622.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.521.53-1.60
    Other Income1.261.423.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.782.952.16
    Interest0.700.470.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.082.481.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.082.481.32
    Tax0.300.660.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.781.820.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.781.820.95
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.042.421.26
    Diluted EPS1.042.421.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.042.421.26
    Diluted EPS1.042.421.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited