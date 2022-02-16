Indo-National Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore in December 2021 down 5.11% from Rs. 109.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021 down 91% from Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021 down 77.23% from Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2020.

Indo-National EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.06 in December 2020.

Indo-National shares closed at 456.95 on February 15, 2022 (NSE)