Indo-National Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore, down 5.11% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore in December 2021 down 5.11% from Rs. 109.19 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021 down 91% from Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021 down 77.23% from Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2020.
Indo-National EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.06 in December 2020.
Indo-National shares closed at 456.95 on February 15, 2022 (NSE)
|Indo-National
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.61
|108.69
|109.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.61
|108.69
|109.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.67
|40.24
|44.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.68
|20.75
|22.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.54
|6.43
|-2.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.11
|14.01
|14.83
|Depreciation
|1.61
|1.41
|1.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.68
|19.69
|19.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|6.15
|9.35
|Other Income
|3.76
|4.63
|5.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.16
|10.78
|15.20
|Interest
|0.85
|0.79
|1.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.32
|10.00
|14.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.32
|10.00
|14.01
|Tax
|0.37
|2.56
|3.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.95
|7.44
|10.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.95
|7.44
|10.52
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|19.83
|28.06
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|19.83
|28.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|19.83
|28.06
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|19.83
|28.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited