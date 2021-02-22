Indo-National Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore in December 2020 up 12.82% from Rs. 96.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2020 up 49.87% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2020 up 29.98% from Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2019.

Indo-National EPS has increased to Rs. 28.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.72 in December 2019.

Indo-National shares closed at 664.55 on February 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.11% over the last 12 months.