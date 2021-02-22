Indo-National Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore in December 2020 up 12.82% from Rs. 96.78 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2020 up 49.87% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2020 up 29.98% from Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2019.
Indo-National EPS has increased to Rs. 28.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.72 in December 2019.
Indo-National shares closed at 664.55 on February 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.11% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-National
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.19
|113.02
|96.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.19
|113.02
|96.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.04
|47.69
|33.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.30
|24.52
|20.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.29
|-6.15
|8.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.83
|14.01
|12.65
|Depreciation
|1.36
|1.33
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.60
|20.00
|13.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.35
|11.61
|6.61
|Other Income
|5.85
|5.23
|4.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.20
|16.84
|11.32
|Interest
|1.19
|1.05
|1.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.01
|15.79
|9.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.01
|15.79
|9.77
|Tax
|3.49
|4.00
|2.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.52
|11.79
|7.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.52
|11.79
|7.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.06
|31.43
|18.72
|Diluted EPS
|28.06
|31.43
|18.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.06
|31.43
|18.72
|Diluted EPS
|28.06
|31.43
|18.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited