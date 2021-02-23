English
Indo-National Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.19 crore in December 2020 up 12.82% from Rs. 96.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2020 up 49.87% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2020 up 29.98% from Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2019.

Indo-National EPS has increased to Rs. 28.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.72 in December 2019.

Indo-National shares closed at 647.60 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 18.02% over the last 12 months.

Indo-National
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations109.19113.0296.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations109.19113.0296.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials44.0447.6933.34
Purchase of Traded Goods22.3024.5220.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.29-6.158.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.8314.0112.65
Depreciation1.361.331.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.6020.0013.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3511.616.61
Other Income5.855.234.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2016.8411.32
Interest1.191.051.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0115.799.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.0115.799.77
Tax3.494.002.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.5211.797.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.5211.797.02
Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.0631.4318.72
Diluted EPS28.0631.4318.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.0631.4318.72
Diluted EPS28.0631.4318.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2021 10:37 am

