Indo-National Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.40 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.40 crore in December 2018 up 10.08% from Rs. 81.21 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2018 down 21.72% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2018 down 15.67% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2017.
Indo-National EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.68 in December 2017.
Indo-National shares closed at 634.75 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.20% returns over the last 6 months and -28.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo-National
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.40
|87.34
|81.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.40
|87.34
|81.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.19
|33.91
|37.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.86
|22.16
|12.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.83
|0.18
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.36
|10.54
|10.12
|Depreciation
|1.49
|1.47
|1.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.34
|12.94
|14.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.99
|6.15
|6.49
|Other Income
|4.85
|4.89
|4.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.84
|11.03
|10.79
|Interest
|1.20
|1.01
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.64
|10.02
|10.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.64
|10.02
|10.26
|Tax
|2.45
|3.45
|3.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.19
|6.57
|6.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.19
|6.57
|6.63
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.84
|17.53
|17.68
|Diluted EPS
|13.84
|17.53
|17.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.84
|17.53
|17.68
|Diluted EPS
|13.84
|17.53
|17.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited