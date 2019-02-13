Indo-National Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.40 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.40 crore in December 2018 up 10.08% from Rs. 81.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2018 down 21.72% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2018 down 15.67% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2017.

Indo-National EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.68 in December 2017.

Indo-National shares closed at 634.75 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.20% returns over the last 6 months and -28.43% over the last 12 months.