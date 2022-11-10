 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indo-National Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 172.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 99.03% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 74.28% from Rs. 22.12 crore in September 2021.

Indo-National shares closed at 487.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.10% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.

Indo-National
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.95 130.70 172.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.95 130.70 172.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.44 61.06 72.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.15 25.43 20.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.59 0.08 7.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.71 20.32 22.09
Depreciation 3.59 3.52 3.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.82 24.61 31.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.82 -4.32 14.76
Other Income 1.28 1.14 4.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.10 -3.18 18.84
Interest 2.53 2.37 2.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 -5.55 16.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.44 -5.55 16.19
Tax 0.25 -1.12 4.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 -4.43 11.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 -4.43 11.56
Minority Interest 0.72 2.70 -2.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 -0.32 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.09 -2.06 8.83
Equity Share Capital 3.75 3.75 3.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -2.74 23.55
Diluted EPS -0.11 -2.74 23.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -2.74 23.55
Diluted EPS -0.11 -2.74 23.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #Indo-National #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.