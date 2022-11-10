Indo-National Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 172.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 99.03% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 74.28% from Rs. 22.12 crore in September 2021.

Indo-National shares closed at 487.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.10% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.