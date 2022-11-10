Indo-National Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y
November 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 172.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 99.03% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 74.28% from Rs. 22.12 crore in September 2021.
Indo-National shares closed at 487.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.10% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-National
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.95
|130.70
|172.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.95
|130.70
|172.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.44
|61.06
|72.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.15
|25.43
|20.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.59
|0.08
|7.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.71
|20.32
|22.09
|Depreciation
|3.59
|3.52
|3.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.82
|24.61
|31.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|-4.32
|14.76
|Other Income
|1.28
|1.14
|4.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.10
|-3.18
|18.84
|Interest
|2.53
|2.37
|2.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-5.55
|16.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-5.55
|16.19
|Tax
|0.25
|-1.12
|4.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-4.43
|11.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-4.43
|11.56
|Minority Interest
|0.72
|2.70
|-2.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.06
|-0.32
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.09
|-2.06
|8.83
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-2.74
|23.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-2.74
|23.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-2.74
|23.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-2.74
|23.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
