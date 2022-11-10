English
    Indo-National Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.95 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 172.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 99.03% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 74.28% from Rs. 22.12 crore in September 2021.

    Indo-National shares closed at 487.35 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.10% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.95130.70172.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.95130.70172.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.4461.0672.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.1525.4320.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.590.087.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7120.3222.09
    Depreciation3.593.523.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.8224.6131.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.82-4.3214.76
    Other Income1.281.144.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.10-3.1818.84
    Interest2.532.372.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-5.5516.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.44-5.5516.19
    Tax0.25-1.124.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-4.4311.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-4.4311.56
    Minority Interest0.722.70-2.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.06-0.32--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.09-2.068.83
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-2.7423.55
    Diluted EPS-0.11-2.7423.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-2.7423.55
    Diluted EPS-0.11-2.7423.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:16 pm