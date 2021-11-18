Indo-National Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 172.13 crore, up 7.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.13 crore in September 2021 up 7.65% from Rs. 159.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021 down 38.52% from Rs. 14.36 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.12 crore in September 2021 down 15.77% from Rs. 26.26 crore in September 2020.

Indo-National EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 31.84 in September 2020.

Indo-National shares closed at 435.35 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)