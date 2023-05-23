English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indo-National Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.19 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

    Net Sales at Rs 143.19 crore in March 2023 up 18% from Rs. 121.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 up 61.34% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2023 up 341.61% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

    Indo-National shares closed at 379.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.

    Indo-National
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations143.19149.19121.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations143.19149.19121.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.3361.9647.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.4420.0126.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.3610.552.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.0421.2220.58
    Depreciation4.555.263.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.4728.9929.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.001.21-8.69
    Other Income2.360.682.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.361.89-6.13
    Interest3.173.102.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.81-1.21-8.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.81-1.21-8.41
    Tax0.820.04-1.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.62-1.25-7.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.62-1.25-7.03
    Minority Interest-0.980.130.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.60-1.12-6.73
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.47-1.49-8.98
    Diluted EPS-3.47-1.49-8.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.47-1.49-8.98
    Diluted EPS-3.47-1.49-8.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #Indo-National #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 04:00 pm