Indo-National Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.19 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 143.19 crore in March 2023 up 18% from Rs. 121.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 up 61.34% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2023 up 341.61% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.
Indo-National shares closed at 379.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-National
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|143.19
|149.19
|121.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|143.19
|149.19
|121.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.33
|61.96
|47.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.44
|20.01
|26.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.36
|10.55
|2.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.04
|21.22
|20.58
|Depreciation
|4.55
|5.26
|3.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.47
|28.99
|29.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|1.21
|-8.69
|Other Income
|2.36
|0.68
|2.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.36
|1.89
|-6.13
|Interest
|3.17
|3.10
|2.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.21
|-8.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|-1.21
|-8.41
|Tax
|0.82
|0.04
|-1.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.62
|-1.25
|-7.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.62
|-1.25
|-7.03
|Minority Interest
|-0.98
|0.13
|0.54
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.25
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.60
|-1.12
|-6.73
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.47
|-1.49
|-8.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.47
|-1.49
|-8.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.47
|-1.49
|-8.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.47
|-1.49
|-8.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited