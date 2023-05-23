Indo-National Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.19 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.19 crore in March 2023 up 18% from Rs. 121.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 up 61.34% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2023 up 341.61% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

Indo-National shares closed at 379.25 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.