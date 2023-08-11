Indo-National Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 131.85 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.85 crore in June 2023 up 0.87% from Rs. 130.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 74.45% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2023 up 1158.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Indo-National shares closed at 437.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.17% returns over the last 6 months and 23.34% over the last 12 months.