English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indo-National Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 131.85 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

    Net Sales at Rs 131.85 crore in June 2023 up 0.87% from Rs. 130.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 74.45% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2023 up 1158.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    Indo-National shares closed at 437.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.17% returns over the last 6 months and 23.34% over the last 12 months.

    Indo-National
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations131.85143.19130.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations131.85143.19130.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.6153.3361.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.1027.4425.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.618.360.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.5022.0420.32
    Depreciation4.114.553.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.1027.4724.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.970.00-4.32
    Other Income2.142.361.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.172.36-3.18
    Interest3.323.172.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.15-0.81-5.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.15-0.81-5.55
    Tax0.170.82-1.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.33-1.62-4.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.33-1.62-4.43
    Minority Interest2.80-0.982.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.53-2.60-2.06
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-3.47-2.74
    Diluted EPS-0.70-3.47-2.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-3.47-2.74
    Diluted EPS-0.70-3.47-2.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #Indo-National #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!