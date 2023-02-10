Indo-National Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.19 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 149.19 crore in December 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 171.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 139.15% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2022 down 56.75% from Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2021.
Indo-National shares closed at 368.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo-National
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|149.19
|148.95
|171.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|149.19
|148.95
|171.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.96
|66.44
|84.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.01
|32.15
|32.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.55
|-3.59
|-11.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.22
|21.71
|22.48
|Depreciation
|5.26
|3.59
|3.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.99
|27.82
|35.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.21
|0.82
|4.55
|Other Income
|0.68
|1.28
|8.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.89
|2.10
|13.07
|Interest
|3.10
|2.53
|2.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-0.44
|10.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.21
|-0.44
|10.08
|Tax
|0.04
|0.25
|3.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|-0.69
|6.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|-0.69
|6.79
|Minority Interest
|0.13
|0.72
|-3.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.06
|-0.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.12
|0.09
|2.86
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-0.11
|3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-0.11
|3.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-0.11
|3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-0.11
|3.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited