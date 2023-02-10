 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indo-National Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.19 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.19 crore in December 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 171.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 139.15% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2022 down 56.75% from Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2021.

Indo-National
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 149.19 148.95 171.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 149.19 148.95 171.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.96 66.44 84.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.01 32.15 32.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.55 -3.59 -11.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.22 21.71 22.48
Depreciation 5.26 3.59 3.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.99 27.82 35.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.21 0.82 4.55
Other Income 0.68 1.28 8.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.89 2.10 13.07
Interest 3.10 2.53 2.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.21 -0.44 10.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.21 -0.44 10.08
Tax 0.04 0.25 3.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.25 -0.69 6.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.25 -0.69 6.79
Minority Interest 0.13 0.72 -3.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.06 -0.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.12 0.09 2.86
Equity Share Capital 3.75 3.75 3.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 -0.11 3.81
Diluted EPS -1.49 -0.11 3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 -0.11 3.81
Diluted EPS -1.49 -0.11 3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited