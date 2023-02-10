English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indo-National Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.19 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.19 crore in December 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 171.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 139.15% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2022 down 56.75% from Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2021.

    Indo-National
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.19148.95171.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.19148.95171.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.9666.4484.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.0132.1532.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.55-3.59-11.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2221.7122.48
    Depreciation5.263.593.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.9927.8235.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.210.824.55
    Other Income0.681.288.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.892.1013.07
    Interest3.102.532.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.21-0.4410.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.21-0.4410.08
    Tax0.040.253.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.25-0.696.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.25-0.696.79
    Minority Interest0.130.72-3.62
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.06-0.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.120.092.86
    Equity Share Capital3.753.753.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-0.113.81
    Diluted EPS-1.49-0.113.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-0.113.81
    Diluted EPS-1.49-0.113.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited