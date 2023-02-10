Indo-National Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.19 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.19 crore in December 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 171.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 139.15% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2022 down 56.75% from Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2021.

Indo-National shares closed at 368.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.