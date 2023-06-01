Indo Gulf Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.89 crore, down 5.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Gulf Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.89 crore in March 2023 down 5.02% from Rs. 54.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 1159.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2023 up 410.94% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.
Indo Gulf Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.
|Indo Gulf Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.89
|49.22
|54.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.89
|49.22
|54.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.52
|45.15
|48.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.16
|1.91
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.22
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.03
|1.19
|3.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.52
|1.50
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.13
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.73
|1.63
|0.41
|Interest
|0.25
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.48
|1.61
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.48
|1.61
|0.39
|Tax
|0.06
|0.07
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.41
|1.54
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.41
|1.54
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.52
|1.61
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.52
|1.61
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.52
|1.61
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.52
|1.61
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited