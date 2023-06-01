Indo Gulf Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.89 crore, down 5.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.89 crore in March 2023 down 5.02% from Rs. 54.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 1159.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2023 up 410.94% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

Indo Gulf Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.