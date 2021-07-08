Indo Gulf Inds Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore, up 303.6% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Gulf Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore in March 2021 up 303.6% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021 down 130.88% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021 down 112.02% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2020.
|Indo Gulf Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.74
|16.38
|6.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.74
|16.38
|6.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.06
|15.70
|1.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.02
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.47
|-0.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.49
|1.07
|1.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.87
|4.05
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.27
|-1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.61
|2.84
|Interest
|0.19
|0.51
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-1.11
|2.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|-1.11
|2.72
|Tax
|0.13
|--
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|-1.11
|2.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|-1.11
|2.52
|Equity Share Capital
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-1.16
|2.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-1.16
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-1.16
|2.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-1.16
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited