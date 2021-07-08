Indo Gulf Inds Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore, up 303.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.74 crore in March 2021 up 303.6% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021 down 130.88% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021 down 112.02% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2020.