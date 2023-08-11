Indo Gulf Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.56 crore, down 10.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.56 crore in June 2023 down 10.42% from Rs. 58.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2023 up 49.75% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 up 26.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

Indo Gulf Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2022.