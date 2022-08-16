Indo Gulf Inds Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.67 crore, up 90.71% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Gulf Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.67 crore in June 2022 up 90.71% from Rs. 30.76 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022 up 27.32% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 up 133.77% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.
Indo Gulf Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2021.
|Indo Gulf Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.67
|54.63
|30.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.67
|54.63
|30.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.99
|48.60
|28.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|1.91
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.23
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.86
|3.95
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|-0.06
|0.56
|Other Income
|1.01
|0.48
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|0.41
|0.60
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.53
|0.39
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.53
|0.39
|0.52
|Tax
|0.61
|0.20
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.92
|0.19
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.92
|0.19
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|0.20
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|0.20
|0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|0.20
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|0.20
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited