Indo Gulf Inds Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.67 crore, up 90.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.67 crore in June 2022 up 90.71% from Rs. 30.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022 up 27.32% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 up 133.77% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

Indo Gulf Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2021.