Indo Gulf Inds Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.76 crore, up 179.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.76 crore in June 2021 up 179.28% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021 up 472.57% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021 up 40% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

Indo Gulf Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.