Indo Gulf Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.22 crore, up 43.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.22 crore in December 2022 up 43.45% from Rs. 34.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 359.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 up 120.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.