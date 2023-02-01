English
    Indo Gulf Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.22 crore, up 43.45% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Gulf Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.22 crore in December 2022 up 43.45% from Rs. 34.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 359.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 up 120.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.2247.1834.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.2247.1834.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.1544.0032.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.161.170.74
    Depreciation0.220.210.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.190.631.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.501.17-0.65
    Other Income0.13--1.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.631.170.62
    Interest0.020.010.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.611.160.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.611.160.47
    Tax0.070.210.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.540.950.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.540.950.34
    Equity Share Capital0.960.960.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.000.35
    Diluted EPS1.611.000.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.000.35
    Diluted EPS1.611.000.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
