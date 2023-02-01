Indo Gulf Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.22 crore, up 43.45% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Gulf Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.22 crore in December 2022 up 43.45% from Rs. 34.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 359.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2022 up 120.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.
Indo Gulf Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.
|Indo Gulf Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.22
|47.18
|34.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.22
|47.18
|34.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.15
|44.00
|32.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.16
|1.17
|0.74
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.21
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.19
|0.63
|1.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.50
|1.17
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.13
|--
|1.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.63
|1.17
|0.62
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.61
|1.16
|0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.61
|1.16
|0.47
|Tax
|0.07
|0.21
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.54
|0.95
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.54
|0.95
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|1.00
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|1.00
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|1.00
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|1.00
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited