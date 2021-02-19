Indo Gulf Inds Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.38 crore, down 36.66% Y-o-Y
February 19, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Gulf Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.38 crore in December 2020 down 36.66% from Rs. 25.85 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020 up 40.69% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.
|Indo Gulf Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.38
|18.59
|25.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.38
|18.59
|25.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.70
|16.26
|25.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.75
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.49
|0.86
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.42
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|0.33
|1.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|1.84
|-2.93
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.01
|1.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|1.85
|-1.87
|Interest
|0.51
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.11
|1.84
|-1.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.11
|1.84
|-1.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.11
|1.84
|-1.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.11
|1.84
|-1.87
|Equity Share Capital
|0.96
|0.96
|0.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|1.93
|-1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|1.93
|-1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|1.93
|-1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|1.93
|-1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited