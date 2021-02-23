Indo Gulf Inds Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.38 crore, down 36.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.38 crore in December 2020 down 36.66% from Rs. 25.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020 up 40.69% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.