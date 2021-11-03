Indo Euro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 140.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in September 2021 up 140.84% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 48.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 down 38.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Indo Euro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2020.

Indo Euro shares closed at 10.53 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.19% returns over the last 6 months