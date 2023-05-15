Indo Euro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 63.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Euro Indchem are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 63.15% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 69.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 down 92.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.
Indo Euro shares closed at 29.55 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.73% returns over the last 6 months and 154.30% over the last 12 months.
|Indo Euro Indchem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.78
|1.91
|7.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.78
|1.91
|7.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.26
|2.37
|3.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.45
|-0.45
|3.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.11
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|0.10
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.24
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.13
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.11
|-0.41
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-0.11
|-0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.79
|-0.11
|-0.41
|Tax
|-0.22
|--
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|-0.11
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|-0.11
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|9.03
|9.03
|9.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.12
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.12
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.12
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.12
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited