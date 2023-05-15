Indo Euro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 63.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 63.15% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 69.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 down 92.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Indo Euro shares closed at 29.55 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.73% returns over the last 6 months and 154.30% over the last 12 months.