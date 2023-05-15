English
    Indo Euro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 63.15% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Euro Indchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 63.15% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 69.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 down 92.31% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    Indo Euro shares closed at 29.55 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.73% returns over the last 6 months and 154.30% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Euro Indchem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.781.917.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.781.917.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.262.373.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.45-0.453.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.110.20
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.100.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.90-0.24-0.43
    Other Income0.130.130.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-0.11-0.41
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.79-0.11-0.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.79-0.11-0.41
    Tax-0.22---0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.56-0.11-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.56-0.11-0.33
    Equity Share Capital9.039.039.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.76-0.12-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.76-0.12-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.76-0.12-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.76-0.12-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Euro #Indo Euro Indchem #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 01:34 pm