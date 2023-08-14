Indo Euro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 64.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in June 2023 down 64.63% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 83.11% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 79.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

Indo Euro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

Indo Euro shares closed at 18.32 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 47.74% over the last 12 months.