Indo Euro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, up 253.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in June 2022 up 253.21% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 2145.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 1000% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Indo Euro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Indo Euro shares closed at 12.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.14% returns over the last 6 months and 34.05% over the last 12 months.