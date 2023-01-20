 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Euro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 81.95% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Euro Indchem are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in December 2022 down 81.95% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 114.02% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 108.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Indo Euro shares closed at 19.30 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.51% returns over the last 6 months and 49.38% over the last 12 months.

Indo Euro Indchem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.91 1.36 10.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.91 1.36 10.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.37 0.08 8.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.45 0.14 -0.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.06 0.07
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.40 1.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 0.66 0.99
Other Income 0.13 0.12 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.78 1.03
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 0.77 1.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 0.77 1.03
Tax -- 0.20 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 0.57 0.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 0.57 0.77
Equity Share Capital 9.03 9.03 9.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.63 0.85
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.63 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.63 0.85
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.63 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

