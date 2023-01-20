Indo Euro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 81.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Euro Indchem are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in December 2022 down 81.95% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 114.02% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 108.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.
Indo Euro shares closed at 19.30 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.51% returns over the last 6 months and 49.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo Euro Indchem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.91
|1.36
|10.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.91
|1.36
|10.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.37
|0.08
|8.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|0.14
|-0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.40
|1.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.66
|0.99
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.12
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.78
|1.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.77
|1.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.77
|1.03
|Tax
|--
|0.20
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.57
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.57
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|9.03
|9.03
|9.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.63
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.63
|0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.63
|0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.63
|0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited