Indo Euro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 81.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in December 2022 down 81.95% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 114.02% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 108.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

Indo Euro shares closed at 19.30 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.51% returns over the last 6 months and 49.38% over the last 12 months.