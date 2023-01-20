English
    Indo Euro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 81.95% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Euro Indchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in December 2022 down 81.95% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 114.02% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 108.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Euro shares closed at 19.30 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.51% returns over the last 6 months and 49.38% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Euro Indchem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.911.3610.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.911.3610.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.370.088.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.450.14-0.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.060.07
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.401.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.660.99
    Other Income0.130.120.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.781.03
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.771.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.771.03
    Tax--0.200.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.570.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.570.77
    Equity Share Capital9.039.039.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.630.85
    Diluted EPS-0.120.630.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.630.85
    Diluted EPS-0.120.630.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm